Tyler ISD works to review library books, but parent concern continues

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD has been working to review the books available in its campus libraries, but parents’ concerns are still at the forefront of the issue as they seek more transparency in the process.

Parents spent the public participation portion of Monday’s school board meeting expressing concerns toward the reading content their students can check out. Tyler ISD officials reminded parents this issue is being addressed.

One parent of a Tyler ISD student, Jennifer White, quoted a book that was recently removed in the library called “Lawn Boy.” After reading vulgar sentences she quoted as from book, which was recently removed, White requested transparency for the student book selection process.

“Some of the books have been removed, and it’s a start, there’s been no transparency in this process and no parental involvement in this process. Those things are necessary for public trust which y’all have lost a lot of,” she told the board.

White said giving parents access to library activity can assist them in different ways such as understanding issues going on with their child.