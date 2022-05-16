Children of educators receive scholarships that will cover college expenses

50 highs school graduating students will be awarded each a $1,000 Peltier Teacher's Scholarship.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — The 50 recipients for the Peltier Teacher's Scholarship have been selected and awarded a 1,000 to help fund for their education.

The annual scholarship is awarded to 50 graduating students or undergrads in college who have a parent working in education.

The scholarship also pays homage to educators who continue to invest in the next generation of scholars.

During the application process, recipients are chosen by the essays they submit about how their parent's have made an impact in their education.

One of the lucky recipients is graduating senior Clair Hunter, who graduates from Bullard High school this spring.

She says her mother's impact helped her further her education and qualify for scholarships like this that help go a long way.

"It's very helpful, our parents are very involved in the education system and their connections really help us in a way and I'm so grateful for all the connections and friends she's made throughout her years working in the district," Claire said. "It's a great way for us to get out in the world and an extra boost of comfort as well."

Claire's mom Laura Hunter, a counselor at Bullard High School, says she's thankful for her daughter's hard work and recognition.

"It's really nice to have something like this that recognizes not only the parent but the child; she's watched and seen me mentoring students, she's seen me staying up late grading papers," Laura said. "To know that she saw that and appreciated it and wrote an essay about it is an honor to me."