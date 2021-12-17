Pine Tree ISD students learn hobbies, crafts and more during Genius Hour

Genius Hour is a program held on the Birch and Parkway elementary school campuses four times a year.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Children at Pine Tree ISD’s Birch Elementary School sat in rows chattering in an excited buzz Thursday as the start of the Genius Hour drew near.

Birch Assistant Principal Amy Clugston said the idea behind the Genius Hour came from Executive Principal Derrick Conley. Conley oversees both elementary schools, which have first-through fourth-grade students.

The one-hour event aims to expose children to a variety of hobbies and crafts from an early age, Clugston said.

“Mr. Conley’s thought behind it is that if we start those conversations with kids really young and let them know why they need to know those things, hopefully they’ll be more open to give us their best efforts,” she said.

Thursday’s Genius Hour was the second of the school year.