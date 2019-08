NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two people were taken into custody after police say they were found wearing masks inside the police department office at a Nacogdoches ISD middle school.

According to officials, an officer walked into his office at Mike Moses Middle School and where he found the masked suspects.

The duo was apprehended without incident.

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary. We've got you covered!