Longview High principal Brewer to lead ETAA as interim CEO

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School's head principal will serve as the interim CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school system that operates within LISD.

James Brewer, who also is assistant superintendent of secondary education for LISD, will maintain all three roles, ETAA board members said Monday after voting unanimously to name him interim CEO. Board President Alan Amos said Brewer's compensation as interim CEO is still in negotiation.