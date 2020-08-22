Principal spies paper airplanes, students defend work as science

TYLER, Texas — When Andy Woods Elementary Principal Georgeanna Jones strolled past a fifth-grade science classroom on Thursday morning, she saw paper airplanes whizzing through the air, heard laughter, and knew she had to investigate.
“When I walked in, I thought they were playing,” Jones said. “I thought, this can’t be learning.”
But the students and their teacher, Mrs. Karen Gardiner, set out to prove her wrong.
