Education

Principal spies paper airplanes, students defend work as science

“We have a new normal, but we’re still going to have engaging science lessons that are hands-on and that we’re constantly doing and moving."
Credit: Tyler Morning Telegraph

TYLER, Texas — When Andy Woods Elementary Principal Georgeanna Jones strolled past a fifth-grade science classroom on Thursday morning, she saw paper airplanes whizzing through the air, heard laughter, and knew she had to investigate.

“When I walked in, I thought they were playing,” Jones said. “I thought, this can’t be learning.”

But the students and their teacher, Mrs. Karen Gardiner, set out to prove her wrong.

