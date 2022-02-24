Wiley College wins Apple, Propel Center grant to film with rapper T.I.

Wiley College’s arts and entertainment grant will be used to create a short film/episode in partnership with T.I.’s production company Grand Hustle Entertainment.

MARSHALL, Texas — Almost a dozen Wiley College mass communications students interested in filmmaking were surprised by a video conference with rapper T.I. (Tip) Harris on Wednesday after fellow Atlanta-based Propel Center awarded the university a $300,000 grant to film a short movie with the musician’s production company.

The Propel Center, which was founded by Apple and the Southern Company, awarded the $300,000 Impact Grant to Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. on Wednesday as part of Apple’s Nationwide Investment in Racial Equity and Justice initiative.

The Propel Center is committed to advancing equity in education by serving as a global leadership and innovation hub for HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and has selected 15 institutions across the nation to receive a total of $3 million to be spent towards programs for student and research-centered projects. Each of the projects is focused on agriculture technology and arts and entertainment initiatives.