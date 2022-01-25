Kilgore College offers industrial/residential electrical technology program

KILGORE, Texas — East Texans who want to learn a new trade in manufacturing and industrial and mechanical fields will now have the opportunity to complete a certificate program in the span of less than 10 courses.
Kilgore College announced registration has started for its Industrial/Residential Electrical Technology (IRET) certificate program. Classes for the certificate program will start February 28.
The program, consisting of nine courses, will have students job-ready for manufacturing and industrial/mechanical environments upon completion.
Those who graduate from the IRET certificate program will qualify to enter the workforce as an apprentice working directly under a licensed electrician.
Classes offered in the IRET certificate program:
- Fundamentals of Electricity
- Electrical Work Safety Management
- Blueprint Reading for Specific Occupations
- National Electric Code
- Introduction to Electrical Controls
- Electric Motors
- Residential Wiring
- Industrial Wiring
- Troubleshooting Electrical Systems & Maintenance
For more information on the IRET certificate program, or to register, call (903) 983-8288 or click here.