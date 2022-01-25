Kilgore College offers industrial/residential electrical technology program

The program, consisting of nine courses, will have students job-ready for manufacturing and industrial/mechanical environments upon completion.

KILGORE, Texas — East Texans who want to learn a new trade in manufacturing and industrial and mechanical fields will now have the opportunity to complete a certificate program in the span of less than 10 courses.

Kilgore College announced registration has started for its Industrial/Residential Electrical Technology (IRET) certificate program. Classes for the certificate program will start February 28.

The program, consisting of nine courses, will have students job-ready for manufacturing and industrial/mechanical environments upon completion.

Those who graduate from the IRET certificate program will qualify to enter the workforce as an apprentice working directly under a licensed electrician.

Classes offered in the IRET certificate program:

Fundamentals of Electricity

Electrical Work Safety Management

Blueprint Reading for Specific Occupations

National Electric Code

Introduction to Electrical Controls

Electric Motors

Residential Wiring

Industrial Wiring

Troubleshooting Electrical Systems & Maintenance