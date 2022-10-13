Rice Elementary looks at innovative ways to increase student literacy

"We're so thankful for this opportunity to bring them out and give them some time experience what Tyler ISD has to offer."

TYLER, Texas — Students at Rice Elementary School were taken by surprise to see Tyler ISD's literacy bus filled with some of their favorite books.

The bus also served as a grand prize for a 2nd grade class for reading the most minutes in a two-week 'Read-A-Thon' challenge.

“They read 25,074 minutes during our two-week drive and so we have invited the Tyler ISD literacy bus out to come to celebrate with those kids,” said Taylor Russell, bus organizer and Co-Chair for Rice Elementary.

Tyler ISD has been doing this initiative for four years. The goal behind it is to instill a love of reading.

“We just want to reiterate the importance of reading and how important that is and grow and develop their love for reading in school and hopefully, to continue in their life,” Russell added.

Whitney Patterson, who serves as the executive director of the Literacy Council of Tyler, says developing a passion for reading in early education is critical.

“It’s so crucial in order to succeed in all aspects of school,” Patterson added. “About 25% of adults aged 21 and older in Smith County read at or below about a 5th grade level.”

The Literacy Council of Tyler offers English and writing classes to adults 17 years and up. They also offer free educational programs for people looking to get their GED.

According to Literacy Texas, the state ranks 46th out of 50 for adult literacy. Patterson says it all starts with setting an early foundation and community support.

“I think moving forward, we're gonna have to keep being innovative and keep involving the parents and the families in the school community and that’s where we’ve seen the most success,” Patterson said.

Patterson says innovative ideas like the literacy bus helps students in the long run to retain good literacy.