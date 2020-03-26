TYLER, Texas — Peltier is offering high school seniors and undergraduate students the opportunity to win one of 50 scholarships worth $1,000.
According to Peltier, the scholarships are open only to high school seniors and undergraduate students who are children of educators in East Texas. Parents may be employed at a public, private, charter or magnet school.
To apply:
- Students must visit the Peltier Scholarship website.
- Parents of students must 'like' one of Peltier's three Facebook pages. The 'like' must be verified for the application to be considered complete.
- Finally, the student must fill out the application and submit it.
The deadline to apply is April 15.
