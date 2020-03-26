TYLER, Texas — Peltier is offering high school seniors and undergraduate students the opportunity to win one of 50 scholarships worth $1,000.

According to Peltier, the scholarships are open only to high school seniors and undergraduate students who are children of educators in East Texas. Parents may be employed at a public, private, charter or magnet school.

To apply:

Students must visit the Peltier Scholarship website. Parents of students must 'like' one of Peltier's three Facebook pages. The 'like' must be verified for the application to be considered complete. Finally, the student must fill out the application and submit it.

The deadline to apply is April 15.

Peltier