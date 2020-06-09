School districts now required to report COVID-19 cases to state for public database

School districts must begin reporting COVID-19 cases on their campuses Tuesday to the state, and that data will be made available to the public.

LONGVIEW, Texas — As cases of COVID-19 among students and staff continue to pop up on Longview-area campuses, a new reporting system aims to make the impact of the virus on Texas’ schools more clear.

School districts must begin reporting COVID-19 cases on their campuses Tuesday to the state, and that data will be made available to the public. Previously, the Texas Education Agency only required districts to report confirmed virus cases to parents and staff associated with the school where cases were identified and to the local health department. Schools are not required to report cases to the media.

At Pine Tree ISD, two new COVID-19 cases were announced Friday — one each at the high school and junior high — that brought the total number of cases at the district since school started to six students and two staff members.