East Texas schools preparing for spring semester as COVID-19 cases surge

TYLER, Texas — The new year is here and that means another year of the pandemic for East Texans.

Local school districts are now preparing for the second half of the 2021-22 school year.

With COVID-19 cases surging due to the Omicron variant, schools are implementing and re-evaluating current coronavirus guidelines.

Lufkin ISD is the only school district in East Texas that will require students, faculty and staff to wear masks as soon as they return on Jan. 5.

Chapel Hill ISD is currently reviewing recommendations from NET Health on back-to-school COVID-19 precautions.

Longview and Nacogdoches ISD COVID-19 protocols will remain the same, which includes sanitizing each classroom, social distancing and optional mask-wearing.

With vaccination numbers low for children ages 5-11, health experts say it’s concerning.

“We are lagging behind the country in East Texas with vaccinations in the 5 to 11, and 12 and older age group, we do want to increase that number,” said Dr. Paul Mcgaha, Smith County health authority. “The vaccines are readily available in Smith County and many other venues.”

Amid another COVID-19 surge, many East Texas parents aren’t as worried for their child to be returning back in the classroom this spring.

“I’m actually really excited and happy that they’re able to go to school during all of this,” said Katie Nick. “I am looking forward to them being able to socialize, learn and just have fun with their friends."

Health experts say parents should highly consider getting their child vaccinated to prevent temporary school shutdowns and to prevent an increase in hospitalization among children and the unvaccinated.