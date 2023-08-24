Several East Texas school districts receive career, technical education grants from state

The Texas Workforce Commission gave 11 Jobs and Education for Texans grants totaling more than $2.7 million to Northeast Texas schools. The funding will help buy equipment to help initially train over 1,340 students for high-demand occupations in health care, automotive services, welding, engineering, construction management, culinary arts, public relations, and other fields.

“Texas' continued investment in our skilled, young, diverse, and growing workforce is crucial to remain the best state for business,” Abbott said. “These grants will help provide the tools and equipment Texas students need to develop valuable skills so they can flourish in high-demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with these schools to provide Texas students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and create a brighter future for generations of Texans.”