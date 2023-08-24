Several East Texas school districts receive career, technical education grants from state

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday several state grants to fund career and technical education training programs, such as welding, health care, engineering and more.
The Texas Workforce Commission gave 11 Jobs and Education for Texans grants totaling more than $2.7 million to Northeast Texas schools. The funding will help buy equipment to help initially train over 1,340 students for high-demand occupations in health care, automotive services, welding, engineering, construction management, culinary arts, public relations, and other fields.
“Texas' continued investment in our skilled, young, diverse, and growing workforce is crucial to remain the best state for business,” Abbott said. “These grants will help provide the tools and equipment Texas students need to develop valuable skills so they can flourish in high-demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with these schools to provide Texas students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and create a brighter future for generations of Texans.”
Some of the East Texas schools to receive grants:
- Winnsboro ISD: a $206,432 grant for equipment to train 60 students as welders in partnership with Northeast Texas Community College.
- Waskom ISD: a $114,828 grant to train 130 students as medical assistants in partnership with Kilgore College.
- Marshall ISD: a $186,908 grant to train 88 students as automotive service technicians and mechanics in partnership with Texas State Technical College System.
- Harts Bluff ISD: a $123,805 grant to train 80 students as welders in partnership with Northeast Texas Community College.