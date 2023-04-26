CLOSER TO CHANGE: SFA one step closer to joining UT System

SFASU president Steve Westbrook says throughout the eight-month process, some have questioned whether the university will lose its identity.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — On Tuesday, April 25, Stephen F. Austin State University's board of regents met for the final time to discuss Senate Bill 1055.

"S.B. 1055 seeks to move Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) into The University of Texas System," the bill's text reads.

The bill was passed in the Senate last week and now heads to the Texas House for its final approval, before going to the governor's desk.

SFASU president Steve Westbrook says throughout the eight-month process of the transition of power, some have questioned whether the university will lose its identity.

"As we have made very clear from the start, the name of the university will not change, the colors will remain purple and white, we're Lumberjacks and we're very proud of that," Westbrook said. We've been working really hard to ensure that our faculty, staff and students don't see any interruption in any service through this."

Westbrook says once the governor signs the bill, he expects it to go into effect this summer.