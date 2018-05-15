Several technological issues with the STAAR online testing system affected over 100,000 students across the state of Texas Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Education Agency Communications Office.

Ronnie Burchett with the TEA said technology glitches caused connectivity issues, intermittent service errors, test freezing and slowness upon opening test sessions.

According to TEA, they believe those issues have since been resolved. TEA said they could not pinpoint the exact time the issues started happening this morning.

According to the STAAR test schedule, the following tests were administered Tuesday:

Grades 3–4 Reading

Grades 6–7 Reading

English III

Grade 5 Reading (retest)

Grade 8 Reading (retest)

