Kilgore ISD board approves preliminary design for stadium renovations

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD trustees have voted to approve a preliminary design for renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.

The renovations, totaling $4 million, are Part B of a $113 million bond package approved by voters in November. Part A of the bond, totaling $109 million, will fund the construction of a new high school and renovations at Chandler Elementary.

Hellas Construction of Austin is completing the design work and presented preliminary sketches of the planned renovations to trustees.