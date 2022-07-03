Few answers to principal changes at three East Texas Advanced Academies campuses

Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox signed identical letters dated Feb. 18 to Dr. Wilbert Andrews, principal at Forest Park Magnet School; Josh Worsham, principal at Ware East Texas Montessori Academy; and Dr. Arthur Brown, who is listed as director of International Baccalaureate & Talent Search on the ETAA website.

In the letters, he referenced meeting with each of them that day to advise them “that you are being placed on administrative leave with pay.” He cited policy that says the superintendent may place a term contract employee on administrative leave with pay “at any time the superintendent determines that the district’s best interest will be served by suspension.