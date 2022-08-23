Student suing prep school teacher over zero test grade

The student was accused of looking at his phone to cheat during the exam, but no evidence was found of this, the student's lawyer says.

DALLAS — A prep school student is suing one of his teachers who gave him a 0 on an exam after his teacher claimed he looked on his phone to cheat during the test.

The student suing, Jeffrey Chen, is asking for more than $250,000 in monetary relief, the lawsuit shows.

During Chen's senior year at St. Mark's School of Texas, the suit reads, one of his class grades was dropped to a 'C.' The defendant reportedly told Chen he looked at his phone during an exam and was given a zero as a result. However, the suit says the school didn't determine Chen had cheated on the exam after investigating the allegation.

"The school failed to notify the teacher to regrade the final exam," the suit states. "The school has not rectified this error to date."

Chen alleges in the suit that the teacher breached the contract between the teacher and the student by not giving him his correct grade and not providing him a corrected GPA on his final transcript.

Along with costing the student tuition payments, other damages listed in the suit include threatening to report Chen's disciplinary incident to universities to which he may apply, the suit adds.

The suit also asks the professor to pay any attorney's fees through trial and appeal. However, the suit adds Chen would accept a regrading of his exam and a correction of his final grade and to stop threatening to report the incident to universities in exchange for attorney's fees.