Students raise over $6,000 for beloved custodian in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas — A group of students at Bullard High School are stepping up to help a beloved custodian.

Nathaniel Hawkins, also known as Mr. Billy, is the lead custodian at Bullard High School.

"I mean, I love my job. And I take pride in what I do," Mr. Billy said.

Anyone who knows Mr. Billy says his impact goes beyond cleaning up the school.

According to senior Evan Higginbotham, his work ethic and love for the students sets him apart.

"He associates with everyone, he's full of positivity, always has a smile. He's just one of a kind here," Higginbotham said.

Higginbotham said the longtime district employee is a role model for the nearly 900 students who go to Bullard High School.

"There's been days where I've just felt like I'm worth nothing. And Mr. Billy says 'hey, bubba, keep your head up, love you, brother.' It is just the little things," Higginbotham explains.

There’s no doubt Mr. Billy has formed a unique bond with several students.

That became clear two weeks ago when Mr. Billy lost his wife, Pastor Marva Hawkins, to health complications on April 2nd.

"It has been hard, but I know where she is and she is in heaven," Mr. Billy said.

After learning the news students Evan and Spencer Corson pulled together for their beloved custodian.

"He's got five kids. Funerals aren't the cheapest thing. So, we figured the best thing would be to give him some kind of relief on the money side of things," Evan said.

The students jumped into action, hoping to raise $10,000.

"Custodians don't make the best income. So even if this does not go a long way, at least he knows that he's loved. And, I mean, I'd give the world to him if I could," Higginbotham said.

Nearly speechless, Mr. Billy was overwhelmed with gratitude when he found out.

"Love is action. And that's what they've been doing. I mean let's say my cup is just running over," Mr. Billy said.

"We didn't really plan for the GoFundMe Page to blow up as quick as it did. Because in like two days, it was already over $5,000," Spencer said.

Each dollar is worth more than its face value.

"There's still faith in humanity. In a world where it seems dark, and it seems there's no positivity but there is you know, there might be one percent positivity, but that's still one percent," Mr. Billy said.

Currently, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised over $6,000.