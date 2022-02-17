Lobo alumnus inspires Longview ISD students to dream big

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview native and Lobo alumnus Dedrick Weathersby, also a stage and film actor, author and show producer, returned Thursday to his former campus Forest Middle School with one goal – to inspire.
Weathersby currently holds several roles in the entertainment business but embraces his Longview roots. He said it's important to inspire the young generation of East Texans.
“It’s an honor to come back. This means so much to me because I wish I had someone that came back that looked like me or had some kind of representation that, ‘Hey, you can do it.' I just found my inspirations in either television or through books so this feels really good to know that I can come back and I'm in the position where I can encourage them," he said. "This just warms my heart."
