x
Education

TAX FREE WEEKEND| Texas sale tax holiday begins Aug. 11-13

With the new school year around the corner, the Texas Comptroller's Office encourages parents to take advantage of this weekend to prepare their child.

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 2022.

As parents begin to prepare for the new school year, the sales tax holiday is around the corner giving many an opportunity to save money.

This year, the Tax Free Weekend is from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13 in Texas.

The Texas Comptroller's Office encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks during the annual Tax-Free weekend. 

Items that qualify:

  • Clothing, footwearm 
  • School supplies
  • Face Mask
  • Backpacks (Less than $100)

Items that will not qualify:

  • Specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear
  • Jewelry, handbags, purses, and other accessories
  • Computers
  • Software
  • Textbooks

A full list of qualifying and nonqualifiying items can be found here

Below is a list of stores across East Texas taking part of Tax Free Weekend:

 Nacogdoches

Lufkin

