As parents begin to prepare for the new school year, the sales tax holiday is around the corner giving many an opportunity to save money.
This year, the Tax Free Weekend is from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13 in Texas.
The Texas Comptroller's Office encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks during the annual Tax-Free weekend.
Items that qualify:
- Clothing, footwearm
- School supplies
- Face Mask
- Backpacks (Less than $100)
Items that will not qualify:
- Specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear
- Jewelry, handbags, purses, and other accessories
- Computers
- Software
- Textbooks
A full list of qualifying and nonqualifiying items can be found here.
Below is a list of stores across East Texas taking part of Tax Free Weekend:
Nacogdoches
- Family Crisis Center Thrift Store: 10 a.m.-5p.m., Friday & Saturday
Lufkin
- Family Crisis Center Thrift Store: 10 a.m.-5p.m., Friday & Saturday