TEA announces free materials for teachers, students through Texas Home Learning 3.0

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced Wednesday the first group of instructional materials is available for school districts through Texas Home Learning 3.0 (THL 3.0) for digital learning.

All the materials, which are optional and free, are digitized, customized and aligned to state standards.

The Texas Education Agency said THL 3.0 provides materials to support school systems, teachers, parents and students, including instructional materials, technology solutions and professional development resources.

“Texas Home Learning 3.0 is a milestone achievement in Texas public education," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. "The significant ways in which these high-quality, free instructional offerings across core subjects will shape learning throughout the Lone Star State in the months and years to come is hard to gauge at this moment, though we are confident the outcomes will be positive.”

TEA, along with Carnegie Learning (6-12 math) and Great Minds (K-5 math), developed the materials on the program. All materials went through a thorough review process before it is approved for use on THL 3.0.

As of now, K-5 math and 6-12 math are the only subjects covered by the first group of instructional materials.

Educators who choose to use the THL 3.0 will have access to daily lesson plans, guidance for remote learning and family guides for parents to support their child.

“We are proud to partner with the Texas Education Agency to make our materials available to all who need them during this challenging time,” Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning, said “Texas educators don’t have to compromise on high quality instructional materials in order to have the flexibility they need to transition between in-person and remote learning – we’re here to support them with both.”



"We’ve learned so much about math instruction since my own time in the classroom. It’s wonderful to be able to bring that to Texas—to teach math as a body of knowledge, not just a set of skills,” said Jill Diniz, Great Minds Chief Academic Officer for Math. "The TEKS [Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills] outline high standards. The Eureka Math TEKS Edition will make those standards accessible to all while bringing joy and wonder to students.”