TEA guidance impacts planning as East Texas schools prepare to return to class

New recommendations issued Tuesday include mask usage, virtual learning, and safety procedures.

MINEOLA, Texas — Local school districts have a much better idea of what class should look like when students come back in August.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) unveiled its long-awaited guidance Tuesday about how to safely reopen schools. Superintendents around the state learned of the guidance during a conference call with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, and the nine-page document was released to the public shortly thereafter.

It addresses on-campus and virtual education (following a separate guidance released two weeks ago), measures to prevent COVID-19, how to mitigate the virus if someone gets sick, how to respond in the event of a positive test, and how visitors can enter a school.

Mineola Independent School District Superintendent Cody Mize told CBS19 that much of the agency’s guidance matched with what he and district leaders had been considering.

Mize says that transportation was one of the topics he was most interested in seeing TEA address.

“Would we follow airport standards,” he mentioned, “as far as mandating a mask when kids rode the bus to and from school? What would screening procedures look like there?"

“We have a shortage around East Texas—probably around the state—of qualified CDL drivers to drive school buses in districts. So, if you think about scenarios where you put a couple of those very essential employees in a situation where they tested positive for the virus, how do you continue to make that work? Who gets pulled to fulfill those obligations and those roles?”

The guidance from TEA does not require students wear masks when they ride a bus, but it encourages parents to utilize other forms of transportation, instead, including carpooling and walking. It recommends that all students sanitize their hands prior to boarding a bus and says all schools should have washing stations at every entrance and in every classroom.

“If we can screen really well,” Mize stated, “and then get them to the locations we have set up for them as far as classrooms and areas where they’ll receive instruction—I hate to use the term ‘relax,’ but we can relax a little bit.”

The document imposes few requirements on schools but offers dozens of recommendations and best practices. One of the requirements is that all schools obey Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring face coverings be worn in public spaces. The order exempts children under the age of 10 and says masks must be worn if people cannot remain six feet apart from one another. The guidance from TEA says schools should space desks six feet apart if possible.

“It’s gonna be a tremendous challenge for most school districts to be able to do that. I think that’s one of those things that you do the very best you can. You know, obviously, it would be tough to make sure that everybody’s spread out six foot apart everywhere you go.”

To improve spacing, the guidance suggests that classes be held outdoors or in alternative spaces, when feasible. It specifically mentions physical education classes as some that could realistically take place outside, weather permitting.

“We’ve had conversations with building principals in using all of our available space to create classroom space for our kids, to be able to spread out,” Mize said. “And some of those spaces that we may not have traditionally used during a school year, that we’ll put those in play for this year.”

The guidance from TEA reiterated that parents will be able to opt into virtual education for their children at any time. It changed attendance requirements to allow that children participate in classes 90% of the time, whether at home or on campus. It added that schools may ask parents to commit to either online or in-person learning for an entire grading period.

Mize mentioned that children appear to generally have less severe complications from COVID-19 than adults, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. He says some of Mineola ISD’s teachers are older, especially among its substitutes, because they tend to be retired full-time educators, but none have expressed any hesitation about returning to class.

“We’ve been very blessed,” he said. “And we called the subs, our substitutes in the district, had all of our building principals call them and just, kind of gauge their interest, as far as how they felt about everything. And I was very surprised that all of them wanted to come back to the classroom this year.”