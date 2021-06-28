TEA releases STAAR results for Spring 2021

The Texas Education Agency cites the COVID-19 pandemic for lackluster scores.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Education Agency Monday released spring 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness results otherwise known as STAAR.

Districts across the state showed an increased in students 'not meeting' grade level expectations.

"I would think that every district in Texas is a little disappointed in the results," Dr. James Wilcox, superintendent of Longview Independent School District, said.

Wilcox says the recent numbers for his district show how the pandemic has impacted student learning.

"No, it was not a surprise for us, because we've been aware of the COVID slide, if you will, what that was going to mean for our students."

For example, for Longview ISD, Grade 3 in reading in Spring 2019 26% of students tested did not meet expectations. Results of Spring 2021 showed that number increased to 32%.

According to a statement from the Texas Education Agency:

As a result of the learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students not meeting grade level increased from 2019 across all subject areas and grade levels, with English I and English II being the only exceptions. As a subject area, mathematics reflects the largest decline in proficiency across all grade levels. Districts with a higher percentage of students learning virtually experienced a greater degree of declines. Districts with the highest percentage of in-person learners largely avoided any learning declines in reading.

"Now, we have full assessment results in hand for nearly all Texas students," Mike Morath, Texas Education Commissioner, said. "The data may be disheartening, but with it, our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year. Policymakers are using it to direct resources where they are needed most."

Parents may access their student's results through the Texas Assessment Portal.

Longview ISD says they will look at student scores and conduct tutoring for students that need it.

"Well, we are going to take these, these scores and the students that needed it will be receiving what agencies calling high impact tutoring," Dr. Wilcox said.

Last year's testing was canceled due to the pandemic.

Dr. Wilcox says while the district anticipated low scored, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, next academic year there will be no free pass.

"And we will be doing a multitude of things to ensure that our student performance is where it should be for the 2122 school year," he said.