Teacher reflects on first week back to class, says districts should provide PPE for teachers

TYLER, Texas — For the last several weeks, students have not been the only ones learning. Teachers are also learning the best practices possible for teaching in time like none other in this country's history.

"In my district, we went back in phases," teacher Kristin Carpenter said. "We started with elementary first, elementary started last week. Middle school starts this coming week, then high school next week."

In just a week, she said the 2020-2021 school year has already presented a number of challenges for students and their teachers. However, students were thrilled to be back in the classroom.

"It went as smoothe as possible. We had a few people go home because they were sick," Carpenter explained. "[The students] were excited to come back I was super excited to see them. It's just very different."

One of the main concerns Carpenter has is the availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) for teachers.

"From what I understand, there is a good number of districts that are providing PPE and being very vigilant about it," Carpenter said. "And there [are] districts that are not."