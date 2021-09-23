'Students fell behind' | Teachers, parents combat learning loss from COVID-19 pandemic

Nacogdoches ISD received a $470,000-grant to go toward a tutoring program, classroom materials and overtime pay for teachers.

TEXAS, USA — The term "learning loss" has resurfaced for months now, but what is it really?

Nacogdoches ISD spokesperson Les Linebarger defined it as students lost skills or knowledge while their time in the classroom was interrupted. This existed before the pandemic but not to the extent that it does now.

“Some students fell behind," Linebarger said. "This grant that we received will help us target those students, in many cases individually, to get them caught back up to grade level.”

The school district received a $470,000-grant to address learning loss. Linebarger says this money will go towards a tutoring program, classroom materials and pay for teachers who will need to stay with students later in the day.

Making up for lost learning takes work outside of the classroom as well which is why parents have been bringing their kids to learning centers like Sylvan.

Sylvan tells CBS19 since the pandemic began, their enrollment has increased at least 50%.

Regina Coventry has been bringing her granddaughter, Ava, to Sylvan for three years. It wasn’t until the pandemic started she began homeschooling.

“That's why we bring her here one afternoon a week - just to double-check me because I'm not a teacher," Coventry said.

In 2020, families started fleeing to home learning. In 2021, the Texas home School Coalition reports more than 70% of them have decided to stay the course.