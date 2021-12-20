50 years later, teachers and students recall 'trying time' of full Longview ISD integration

“You can’t reflect on this time without talking about the bombings of the buses,” a former student recalls.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Etched into the cover of the 1971 Longview High School yearbook is a scene of high school normalcy.

Students, some carrying books, walk down a hallway, maybe headed to the next class or to meet friends in the library. Look at it long enough, and you might hear their conversations — talk of weekend plans, the approaching prom, an overdue homework assignment.

Flip through it, and there’s more of the same.

Football players sit side-by-side as cheerleaders behind them shake their pompons, whipping up school spirit at a pep rally.

Students with lowered heads fill rows of desks in a classroom, pencils in hand, as time ticks away to complete a quiz.