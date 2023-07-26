East Texas teachers face high costs for school supplies

According to a study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the past two years the cost of school supplies has increased by over 20 percent.

TYLER, Texas — Back to school preparations is underway for teachers across East Texas but decorating their classrooms and purchasing school supplies can be pricey.

Kati Johnson is a first year eighth grade teacher at Chapel Hill Junior High. She said so far, she’s spent around a thousand dollars on school supplies.

"We do not get any types of grants or anything like that in my position. So pretty much everything that I have purchased for my students for the classroom has been out of pocket," Johnson said.

According to a study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the past two years the cost of school supplies has increased by over 20 percent.

"Luckily, I had a lot of people in my corner, and they all helped and gifted. And so that was a huge blessing," Johnson said.

Some of those blessings come from the community. Bethel Baptist Church is partnering with Chapel Hill ISD to have a school supply drive.

"We're collecting 400 backpacks this year, and all the supplies that will fill those backpacks," Robin Gilliam, Bethel Baptist Church director.

It's double the school supplies the church away last year. Through the community, they’re able to collect monetary donations.

"Everywhere you go, prices have increased. And we feel that not only is it helpful, but it's one of our missions here at Bethel," Gilliam said.

Gilliam said they want to help ease that financial burden on parents and teachers while also helping kids feel confident at school.

"When they drop their kids off every single day at school, I think that it's important for them to know that they can come in and the students have everything they need," Johnson said.