How you can help Texas teachers get exactly what they need for their classrooms

KHOU11 is partnering with TeachersCan to help get supplies to teachers across the state.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: This content is sponsored by TeachersCan.org.

This last year has been especially hard for teachers. They've taught through the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the February winter storm added to their struggles.

In honor of teachers amid Teacher Appreciation Week, KHOU11 is partnering with TeachersCan.org to support the teachers and schools by highlighting the role they play in our community and making sure they have everything they need to be successful.

TEGNA TV stations across Texas, including KHOU11 in Houston, want to help teachers have everything they need to education students across the state. The goal in Texas is to raise $500,000 to meet the needs of classrooms and to fulfill teachers' wish lists.

And we're making it easy. We'll show you exactly what you're helping to fund.

Just go to KHOU.com/TeachersCan and look for individual projects. For instance, here is a project being funded for a Houston school. They're need Legos for STEM collaboration at Herrod Elementary.

And in San Antonio, crayons, pencils and Play-Doh are needed at Kindred Elementary.

And in Dallas, snacks and necessities are needed at Thomas C. Marsh Prep.

You can help by picking a teacher in your area you want to support or by funding a project of your choice. The campaign runs through May 8.

Go to KHOU.com/TeachersCan to donate today.