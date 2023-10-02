State program awards incentive to teachers from Chapel Hill ISD

Teachers awarded will receive a TIA salary bonus every year for the next five years.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Chapel Hill ISD is awarded their top teachers an incentive to earn extra money through a state program.

Kissam Intermediate School surprised their educators with the teacher incentive allotment. The T.I.A. Awards those who are designated with monetary incentives and teachers are selected on student growth in classroom observation.

"Building those relationships I believe is what is important in reaching those kids that seem unreachable," said Kissam Intermediate School teacher, Adam Brown. "I think that’s a key factor and whenever you reach out to every kid, then you really give your best every day every day it pays off in the end."

In Chapel Hill ISD's first year, eight teachers were awarded with the teacher incentive allotment through the state program.