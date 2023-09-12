Texas Education Agency announces temporary delay of 2023 accountability rating for districts, campuses

The accountability ratings were set to be released on Sept. 28, but will be postoned about a month to re-examine the data.

The Texas Education Agency announced a temprorary delay in the release of the 2023 accountability ratings for districts and campuses in Texas Tuesday.

The accountability ratings were set to be released on Sept. 28, but the release will be postponed for approximately one month to allow for a further re-examination of the baseline data used in the calculation of the progress category to ensure ratings reflect the most appropriate goals for students, according to the TEA.

“Maintaining high expectations helps guide our efforts to improve student learning and support,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “The A-F system is designed to properly reflect how well our schools are meeting those high expectations, and the adjustments we are making this year will ensure it continues to serve as a tool for parents and educators to help our students.”

The TEA uses the A-F system to evaluate how well districts and campuses help students reach certain learning goals. The A-F ratings are calculated by multiple objectives to ensure a rigorous, transparent, and fair system, and are based on: