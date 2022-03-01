Student artwork selected for Texas Art Education Association's Youth Art Month Capitol Show

Artwork from over 80 school districts are displayed at the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum.

TYLER, Texas — Texas Art Education Association's (TAEA) Youth Art Month Capitol Show selected artwork created by Caldwell Arts Academy student, Jabryn Carston and Tyler Legacy High School student, Kiymiya Lamea.

"March is National Youth Art Month, and we are excited that two works of art created by Tyler ISD students were selected to be a part of the exhibit in Austin, TX," Sandra Newton, Director of Fine Arts said.

This art exhibit will showcase Pre-K through 12th-grade artworks from across Texas.

Artwork from over 80 school districts are displayed at the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum. All of March, the students artworks can be viewed on their website or enjoyed in person.

The student and teacher achievement level evidenced in this exhibit directly reflects the Tyler ISD Fine Arts Department’s support of the arts.

"Congratulations to the students and teachers who have achieved this honor," Sandra Newton, Director of Fine Arts said. "This honor further exemplifies the exceptional visual art programs we have in Tyler ISD."