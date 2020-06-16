LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD’s charter applications have been approved, provided the district gives clarification on a couple of matters that were unclear in the application to the Texas Education Agency.

The approval means all Longview ISD campuses will be transformed into charter schools.

SB 1882 is legislation that allows schools to partner with nonprofit entities to become charter campuses for financial incentive.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Longview News-Journal.

