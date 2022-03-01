Longview ISD Community Relations recognized by Texas School Public Relations Association

Longview ISD Community Relations wins 13 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Star Awards.

LONGVIEW, Texas — On February 23, the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) recognized Longview ISD Community Relations with 13 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Star Awards.

These awards recognizes their produced work during the 2020-2021 school year.



The district communications team earned eight Gold Star Awards, four Silver Star Awards, and one Bronze Award.