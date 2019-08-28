AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached is related to a similar story published in March 2018.

According to Texans Care for Children, a nonprofit children's policy organization, a new report shows that Texas school districts issued over 70,000 suspensions to children in pre-K through second grade during the 2017-2018 school year.

The report also states that Texas schools had already significantly decreased out-of-school suspensions for students in these grades that school year.

The report states that the number of out-of-school suspensions in pre-K through second grade fell from 36,475 in the 2015-2016 school year to 7,640 in the 2017-2018 school year – the first year after the Texas legislature passed House Bill 674, which prohibits out-of-school suspensions in those early grades with exceptions for very rare circumstances such as a student bringing weapons or drugs to school.

The law also outlines available strategies that effectively improve behavior while keeping the students in class.

RELATED:

Report: young kids still at risk of suspension

Dress code, series of events lead to honor roll student's suspension

Texans Care for Children

“We’re pleased to see that the state legislature succeeded in significantly reducing out-of-school suspensions for four-year-olds and other very young students,” said David Feigen, Early Education Policy Associate at Texans Care for Children. “Suspending kids when they are just starting school not only fails to improve their behavior, but it also undercuts their learning and sends little kids the message that school is not for them.”

However, data provided by the Texas Education Agency for the 2017-2018 year also revealed a number of challenges.

The continued use of thousands of out-of-school suspensions suggests that some districts may have violated state law. In pre-K through second grade, districts also disproportionately suspended students in foster care, students in special education, black students and boys.

Texans Care for Children

According to Texans Care for Children, research demonstrates that early childhood teachers scrutinize the behavior of black students and boys more closely, even in controlled academic studies where children behaved appropriately.

State data also indicates that Killeen ISD and Jasper ISD issued a particularly high number of suspensions to their youngest students during these years.

Texans Care for Children

Despite representing less than 1.6% of the state’s pre-K enrollment, Killeen ISD issued 44% of the state’s pre-K in-school-suspensions in 2017-2018. The district issued its 1,018 in-school pre-K suspensions to 277 individual students, "indicating that many children received multiple suspensions," according to the report.

Killeen ISD reported to Texans Care for Children that they nearly eliminated out-of-school suspensions in early grades during the 2018-2019 school year, although data on the district’s in-school suspensions that year was not provided.

Texans Care of Children's report calls on school districts to reduce suspensions in early grades, implement effective strategies to improve behavior and provide teachers and students with the support they need, monitor the disproportionate use of suspensions with particular young student populations and implement training programs and other efforts to eliminate these disparities.

The report also urges state leaders to effectively implement recently passed legislation on suspensions and student mental health and to monitor districts’ overuse of suspensions in pre-K through second grade, among other recommendations.

For more information, you can read the full 14-page report here.

WATCH: In-School suspension affecting young students

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Matthew McConaughey officially joins UT Austin faculty as film professor

Downtown Austin grocery store considering closing doors earlier due to homeless issues

Man arrested for 102 fraudulent transactions at Williamson County H-E-B stores, authorities say

UT police chief calls on Mayor Adler to prohibit homeless camping near campus

Petition started to keep Williamson County deputies on 'Live PD' show