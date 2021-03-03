Texas State Teachers Association urging Gov. Abbott to keep mask mandate in effect

“Texans want to see all their public schools reopened, but they want to see them reopened safely."

TEXAS, USA — The state's largest teacher association released a statement Tuesday urging Gov. Greg Abbott to keep his mask mandate in effect because “it is too soon to let our guard down.”

The Texas State Teachers Association's response came after the Texas governor announced he is rescinding the statewide mask order and reopening all businesses starting next Wednesday, March 10.

"Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed," Abbott said during his statewide address.

President of the TSTA, Ovidia Molina, disagrees saying, “We believe we are making progress against the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are not there yet. Far from it.”

As vaccine distribution continues throughout the state, the union is calling for the governor to give teachers and other school employees priority for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Texans want to see all their public schools reopened, but they want to see them reopened safely. That includes continued safety practices, including mask use, and vaccines for educators,” Molina said.

TSTA says it issued a survey to Texas voters regarding state educators. The results released this week revealed 81 percent of the voters believe teachers should be given priority for the vaccine.

“Gov. Abbott needs to quit obeying his political impulses and listen to the health experts, who are warning that it is too soon to let our guard down without risking potentially disastrous consequences. The experts caution us to continue the safety practices that have worked against this disease, including widespread mask use and social distancing,” Molina said.

School districts across Southeast Texas are laying out their plans in light of the governor’s recent announcement. Most of the districts are waiting on information from the Texas Education Agency for more guidance.

The TEA has worked with Gov. Abbott throughout the pandemic, but it has yet to issue a formal response to the governor’s recent announcement. A TEA representative told 12News that “updated public health guidance from TEA will be coming this week.”