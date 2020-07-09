These free apps could make online learning easier on kids, parents

We found three apps that can make virtual learning a little less stressful.

With school becoming virtual because of the pandemic, it can be tough learning from a computer.

So, we found three free apps that can help make online learning a little less stressful.

First one — Quizlet.

The app is flash-card focused; you manually type in your term and definitions and the virtual flashcards “flip over” so you can quiz yourself. You can also make quizzes from your flashcard set: Multiple choice, fill in the blank and true/false. You name it. You learn it.

Second — Duolingo

Just how it sounds, it helps you learn another language. It makes learning fun because it turns it into a game while learning proper pronunciation.

With over 300 million users and over seven billion exercises completed each month, the app says they take a functional approach by focusing on what learners actually want to do with a language.

Lessons focus on a real-life goal like ordering at a restaurant. You’re expected to develop vocabulary and grammar needed to achieve that goal through practice in reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Last on the list — Photomath

Remember the Pythagorean theorem? Well, if you said yes, great! But if not, we understand. It can be tough having to resurface knowledge if you don’t use it often. So, this app can help you out.