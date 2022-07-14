Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs graduates students

Three young men at the Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs graduated in their caps and gowns with family, friends, and teachers cheering them on.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Three students part of the exceptional program at Boshears Center received their high school diplomas today in their caps and gowns.

"Three young men at the Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs donned their caps and gowns, marched in to pomp and circumstances and then received their high school diplomas before family, friends and teachers," John Stephen McGee said. "The special ed students have come a long way at the school."

Each student had challenges they've overcame and their story is still being written.

"For this specific group of kids the words that come to mind are exceeding expectations. How each of them have their own story, how they have exceeded what other people thought they might be able to do," said Brooke Parker, Director of Boshears Center.