Counselor gives tips on back-to-school stress

Licensed professional counselor Bobbie Burkes with 4:13 Center for Change gives ideas on ways to ease children’s back to school stress.

TYLER, Texas — The school year has started across east Texas and with it comes anxiety for some children.

CBS19 sat down with licensed professional counselor Bobbie Burkes with 4:13 Center for Change to get ideas on ways to ease children’s back to school stress.



"I think the biggest issue is making sure that the children feel safe and going back to school," Burkes said. "We have come off some pretty nasty events over the past several months where children children may have come to believe that their campuses are not going to be safe. Making sure that they feel safe, creating a safe environment at home and giving them an opportunity to talk when they come home from school those are two big things."

The Uvalde shooting has left both students and parents nervous about the new school year but schools are making changes so everyone can feel secure on campuses.

"As some of the new stories fade from the beginning of the newscast, children don’t see it and the parents don’t see see it, but they are aware of it and they are seeing the changes that the campuses have made in order to keep them safe," Burkes said. "They are talking about it, drills have either already have been or will be instituted to help the children and the teachers be prepared for an event that happens. We hope that as time goes on children can recapture that sense of safety in the classroom and that has to be reflected by all of the adults in their life-teachers, administrators and parents."

Burkes suggests parents keep an eye on their children and look for any warning signs that something might be affecting them.



"Watch their behavior and if they are acting anxious, if they are having difficulty with their appetite or if they are wanting to seclude themselves, this doesn’t include teenagers, but if younger ones are wanting to seclude or isolate after the school day, just give them an opportunity to talk," Burkes said. "Ask them about their day? What was the best thing about their day? What they didn’t like about their day? And give them the opportunity to tell you because they do want to tell you."