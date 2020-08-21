TIPS: Keeping your kids safe while distance learning

With many parents turning to virtual instruction during the pandemic, it's important to make sure kids know how to stay safe online.

TYLER, Texas — The school year has already began for most kids across East Texas, and many of them are going to be learning from home instead of the classroom this year.

With the increase in activity online, that means more people will be susceptible to internet scams and hackers.

"The scam artists are always wherever we are, and we're going to be online a whole lot more this year," Mechele Mills, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas, said.

"There have been lots of predators, you know, in all different forms that are targeting children, and just their lack of life experience, because they're they're very likely to fall to the predators kind of tactics," Mills said. "They're going to come at them through all different variables, they're going to come through social media, they're going to come through, you know, different file sharing sites, different apps.

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, they received more than 350,000 complaints in 2018 alone resulting in more than $2.7 billion in losses.

"Some of the worst things we've seen is getting access to their accounts or getting their laptops at them holding them ransom so that people can get access to their information, or downloading viruses that give the scammer access to financial information or passwords, things like that," Mills said.

Experts suggest these tips when doing work online:

Make sure your child doesn't share their login information to their e-learning websites or software.

Install an anti-virus program on your child's computer and keep it updated.

Set up parental controls on any web browser your kids have access to.

If you have a wireless router, make sure your network is private and that your password is one that isn't easy to guess.

Mills also suggests that parents take the time to learn any software or system their kids are accessing for school, so that they can know how to spot any irregular activity.