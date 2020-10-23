Tyler ISD teacher worried about more students returning to campus

The Legacy High School teacher says the school isn't properly enforcing mask-wearing nor social distancing.

TYLER, Texas — Soon many students at Tyler ISD who were learning remotely will be required to return on campus for in-person learning. It's something Jessie Cunningham, photojournalism and yearbook teacher at Tyler Legacy High, says is a terrible idea.

"They already don't follow COVID procedures, as they were supposed to," Cunningham said. "They already, we don't report cases like they should. They come back to school, already having trouble staying away from each other and wearing a mask properly, and there's no enforcement for those things, really."

Cunningham says at the beginning of the school year, things were going smoothly.

"For a while, we had one-way stairwells, we had one-way hallways, we had APs in the hallways all the time checking to make sure what was gonna happen," Cunningham said. "We had enforced, you could send somebody to office, if they didn't have a mask on, they would get sent home for online learning."

Now, she's worried about what things will be like when even more of the students are back in the classroom.

"So it's scary for us because we don't, like most of us don't even have enough sanitation wipes to wipe down our desks," Cunningham said. "We don't have, we don't have hand sanitizers. There's no enforced procedures for hallways anymore. No, enforcing where students are sitting. No one's enforcing social distancing. "

Cunningham says students aren't the only ones pushing the rules. She claims teachers also aren't enforcing the policies in place.

"At the beginning of every single period, we have a 15-minute break, where you could send one student at a time, or two students at a time to the bathroom," Cunningham said. "And it went by floor in shifts so that the sanitation staff could sanitize the entire bathroom after that 15-minute time. And no students were supposed to go to the bathroom in between classes or after that period because the bathrooms have been sanitized. But the problem was, you had teachers deciding, well, it's okay if they go later or this is just a break. It's not a big deal. I'm tired of this 15-minute thing. I'm just going to send my kids whenever I want to send my kids and you had no administrative enforcing them"

Cunningham says she got tested for COVID-19 after one of her students came down with the virus. She tested negative, however, claims other teachers are scared to get tested.

"I've had other teachers who wouldn't even go down to the nurse to check their temperature when they were afraid because they don't want to lose their jobs," Cunningham said.

Cunningham claims that she has tried reporting these problems to her direct supervisor as well as to legacy principal Dan Crawford, but hasn't been successful.