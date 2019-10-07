TYLER, Texas — One of the first stresses for students entering college is registering for classes. However, Tyler Junior College is offering a program to help ease the process for students.

TJC's Fast Track Days allows students to take their pre-assessment testing, speaking with an academic adviser and sign up for their classes ahead of the Fall semester.

The Fast Track Days will be both Wednesday, July 10 and Wednesday July 17.

The school will hold testing from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Advisers will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students will need to complete TSI Pre-assessment using this link.

For testing, students will need to bring a photo ID and $35 for the test. Students may also pay $12 per section.

TJC recommends students arrive 30 minutes early.

You can visit the TJC website for more information on test exemptions and to RSVP for testing.