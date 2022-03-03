Longview's Trinity School of Texas receives $1 million donation

The anonymous donation will help fund a scholarship to attract students interested in math and science fields.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An anonymous donation of $1 million will help fund a scholarship at Trinity School of Texas in Longview aimed at attracting students interested in math and science fields.

The Bridgette Lee Hewitt Ponder Scholarship for Math and Science was established in 2012 in honor of Ponder, an upper school math teacher at Trinity.

Ponder said the anonymous donor established the scholarship fund to attract students solely in those fields and has made a difference in the school's math and science department.