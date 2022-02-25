x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Kilgore College votes to keep tuition rates unchanged

The college's board of trustees came to this decision due to many students are still struggling with the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College board trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to keep tuition rates unchanged in the 2022-2023 academic year, as many students are still struggling with the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Also included in the vote were increases to several college and student fees, though the increases are slight and KC remains competitive in overall costs compared to community colleges in the East Texas area, officials said.

Read more for our CBS19 paper partner, Kilgore News Herald

RELATED: Kilgore Colleges' Ranger Preview Day is March 25 for interested students

RELATED: KC Visual Arts department holding juried exhibition for high school students

In Other News

Increase in Spanish-speaking students in Texas schools creates high demand for bilingual educators