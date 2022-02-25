Kilgore College votes to keep tuition rates unchanged

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College board trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to keep tuition rates unchanged in the 2022-2023 academic year, as many students are still struggling with the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Also included in the vote were increases to several college and student fees, though the increases are slight and KC remains competitive in overall costs compared to community colleges in the East Texas area, officials said.
