TYLER, Texas — The Greater St. Mary Baptist Church youth ministry will host a college and career fair later this month for young people looking to apply to school or to their first job.

The fair is happening on Sept. 28 between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The fair will help young adults with the college admission and application process using a step by step approach. There will be representatives from colleges in the area to provide students with helpful information as they prepare for college.

There will also be a panel of experts are the fair to cover a broad range of career opportunities for young people.

Lunch will be provide for attendees.