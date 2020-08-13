Tyler father explains decision to keep his daughters home for online learning this fall

Many parents have yet to decide whether to send their children back to class this fall. Jason DuBose explains his family's decision.

TYLER, Texas — Thousands of East Texas families are still debating whether to send their children back to the classroom this fall. It is a complicated decision and one that might not have a right or wrong answer.

Jason DuBose says it took his family until this past weekend, to find the right answer for them.

“And it hasn’t been easy,” the father of two said. “It’s been ever since March, because we knew, we knew that this had never happened before, and we really had no idea what was going to happen come school’s start.”

DuBose says that his two daughters, one a senior in high school and the other a freshman, would take their classes online this year. He says they both did well after in-person classes were canceled in the spring, which made the decision easier.

“And I watched my kids in the background,” he said. “And I was able to, kind of, use their Skyward account to see what they were getting done, what they weren’t getting done.

“With our kids, the first benefit is: they’re gonna be able to kind of work at their own pace, and I know that there’s a lot of kids out here in Texas that would benefit from that.”

However, one of his daughters also has health concerns, so he worried about the health risk for her and the rest of the family.

“And that’s also the reason why I didn’t have that big of a resistance from her sister,” he said. “She wants to do what’s right to protect her sister. She’s not just thinking about, ‘well, this is my freshman year and I want to go to school.’ She wants to make sure that her sister makes it through the year, as well.”

DuBose explained to his younger daughter that she will have plenty of time to return to a traditional school environment as the community gets a better handle on the coronavirus pandemic. “And they’re going to miss out on some moments that they likely would have had,” he said. “I have a child who’s a senior, so this is, you know, in the United States, that’s a big year, culturally.”

Despite the downside of missing out on social interactions, DuBose, a former teacher and school administrator, believes students who opt for online learning will develop a new set of skills that will benefit them later in life. “The things that they’re having to do to interact with each other online and turn in all of these different projects, these are skills that are going to apply to potential jobs that they may have in the future.”

DuBose works in sales and is working from home, which allows him to supervise and help his daughters if they need it. He says families need to consider whether someone can be at home with their children to keep them on task and help with the challenges posed by online learning. But even with someone at home, virtual schooling is not feasible for many families.

“Do you have access to the right equipment? The school district may be able to provide you with technology, but what if they can’t? Do you have adequate access to internet? Those kinds of things.”

He also says health concerns beyond those of the students should be considered. “And I think this is a question that every parent probably has to weigh, you know, because we’re kind of in an age now where there’s a lot of blended families,” he said. “You know, my mother lives at the house with us. I have relatives that have brothers and sisters that live with them. And so, you have to look at the impact of the health of everybody that’s in the household.”