Tyler High School HOSA students host Valentine's Day themed blood drive

Blood drive teaches the youth the importance of giving blood.

TYLER, Texas — In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Tyler High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) students partnered with Carter BloodCare to hold a themed blood drive, allowing students to give the ultimate gift – life.

Students walked away saving a total of three people with their donation. Plus, they received a health-related "dad joke" Valentine.

Stephen Niedrauer, HOSA sponsor at Tyler High School, said the blood drive was themed to make it fun for the students, but most importantly an event that impacts the community.