Tyler ISD Board approves Guardian Plan

The Guardian Plan will allow specific district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings, and at school-related events.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the Guardian Plan which allows specific district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings, and at school-related events.

“The district sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and staff and will always first rely on our Tyler ISD Police force and partnerships with local law enforcement agencies,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent, Dr. Marty L. Crawford.

Each employee approved to be part of the Guardian Plan will have specialized training in intervention, management of hostage situations, and other topics the Board may determine necessary.

Besides the Guardian Plan, Tyler ISD will also be implementing other safety measures.

There will be more officer positions added to the Tyler ISD police department. The police force will be increased to 34 officers, which will allow for one armed officer based on every elementary school campus and more than one armed officer at the secondary schools.