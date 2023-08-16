Tyler ISD returns to the classrooms for the new school year

Nearly 18,500 students, 3,000 faculty and staff returned to classrooms across Tyler ISD for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

TYLER, Texas — Today was a big day for the largest school district in East Texas. Nearly 18,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff returned to classrooms across Tyler ISD for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

"We’re looking forward to a great year. We’re looking forward to getting all our kids back in the building. It’s just exciting to get all the energy back in the building," Jeffery Sherman, Tyler Legacy High School principal said.

And it wouldn’t be the first day of school without the students! At Tyler Legacy, students were excited to be back. Especially senior, Madalynn Thompson, who will be one of many students to be part of the first graduating class at Tyler Legacy all four years under its new name.

"I feel very excited ever since the first day I stepped into Tyler Legacy I could feel the energy," Thompson said.

For some students, it’s their first day ever and for some it’s the last first day. Regardless, the first day of school always feels fresh.

"One day you’re going into another year of high school and the next day you wake up and it’s your last first day of high school. So, it’s kind of bittersweet," Thompson said.

But the first day of school doesn’t just impact staff and students. It’s an important day for parents as well because sending their children to a safe place.

At Caldwell Arts Academy, Brandy Holland is a mother of an 8th grader. She says she is excited for her daughters last year at Caldwell and feels comforted knowing she is sending her daughter to a safe environment each day.

"I know Tyler ISD recently hired a lot of officers and so I told my daughter that. She said, 'I love the officer already at Caldwell, and when I walked in this morning he was right behind me.' So it’s good to know that our schools are safe and secure in Tyler ISD," Holland said.