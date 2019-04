TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is temporarily changing the drop off and pick up locations for one of their bus routes.

According to the district, Bus 2 will pick up and drop off students on the large grass field off Highway 110 at the entrance of the Town and County Estates mobile home park.

The district says the change is due to County Road 4222 partially collapsing.

The change will remain in effect until CR 4222 is repaired.

All students and their families affected by the change have been notified.